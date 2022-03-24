11-Year-old Girl Sexually Assaulted in School

A case was registered against the unidentified culprit under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

March 24, 2022
11-Year-old Girl Sexually Assaulted in School

Girl Sexually Assaulted: An 11-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified person in a private school premises here in Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon in Shivajinagar area, they said.

A case was registered against the unidentified culprit under Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

CCTV footage

The police were conducting a probe into the case and examining CCTV footage of the school premises, the official added.

English NewsMarch 24, 2022
