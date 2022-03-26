Aadhi Pinisetty, Nikki Galrani announce their engagement Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani had been dating for a couple of years. They made their relationship official now

Aadhi Pinisetty, Nikki Galrani announce their engagement, actress Nikki Galrani and actor Aadhi have announced that they have got engaged to each other in the presence of friends and family members.

Taking to Instagram, both actors put out a series of pictures from their engagement ceremony which took place on Thursday.

The engagement ceremony was a closed affair with only close family members and friends attending it.

Aadhi Pinisetty said, “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.

We found each other a couple of years ago & it’s official now. 24.3.2022 This day was really special to us. We got engaged in the presence of both our families. Seeking all your love & blessings as we take on this new journey together.”

Both actors have been seeing each other for quite some time and have worked together in at least a couple of films including ‘Maragadha Naanayam’ and ‘Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakha’.

Aadhi made his debut in 2006m with O V Chitram. He went onto feature in several popular films, including Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam, Nani’s Ninnu Kori and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s U-Turn, to name a few. His latest release, Clap, which is streaming on SonyLIV, received good response from the audience. He is now looking forward to the release of The Warrior, which sees him sharing the screen space with Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty.

