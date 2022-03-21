AAP’s five picks for Rajya Sabha include Harbhajan, Raghav Chadha AAP got the chance to nominate five members to the Upper House after winning 92 seats in the Punjab Assembly polls

AAP will name former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha, and Dr. Sandeep Pathak as candidates for the five Rajya Sabha seats in Punjab, where the party recently won the state elections. Ashok Mittal, the party’s fourth candidate for the state’s upper house, has also been named.

As the deadline for filing nominations for the five Punjab Rajya Sabha seats approaches, the names of the three contenders have emerged. The present MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo of the Congress, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and Naresh Gujral of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and Shwait Malik of the BJP will all have their terms expire on April 9. On March 31, elections for these Rajya Sabha seats will be held.

Chadha, 33, will be the youngest Rajya Sabha member. An MLA from Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar, he was the party in-charge in Punjab and spent most of his time in the state over the past several months. He is also the AAP’s national spokesperson.

Pathak has been a part of the AAP for a few years, but has generally stayed out of the spotlight. According to party sources, he played a key role in developing the polling strategy.

According to party sources, while the names of Harbhajan Singh, Chadha, and Pathak were finalized last week, vigorous deliberations about the remaining two names lasted until late Monday morning.

Arora is from Ludhiana, while Harbhajan Singh and Mittal are from Jalandhar. Despite the fact that the Congress approached Harbhajan before of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections, sources close to the former cricketer indicated he was uninterested in Assembly politics.

Also Read: https://www.clipper28.com/en/ghulam-nabi-azad-meets-sonia-gandhi/