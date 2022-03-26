Anil Ambani Resigns as Director of Reliance Infra and Reliance Power Ambani and three others were also barred by the regulator

Anil Ambani Resigns as Director Of Reliance Infra and Reliance Power, following markets regulator SEBI order restraining him from associating with any listed company.

“Anil D Ambani, non-executive director, steps down from the board of Reliance Power in compliance of SEBI interim order,” Reliance Power said in a BSE filing.

Reliance Infrastructure said in a separate filing to the stock exchange that Anil Ambani had stepped down from the board of directors in accordance with a SEBI interim order.

Reliance Home Finance Ltd, industrialist Anil Ambani, and three other individuals were prohibited from the securities market by SEBI in February for allegedly syphoning funds from the company.



“Associating themselves with any intermediary registered with SEBI, any listed public company or acting directors and promoters of any public company which intends to raise money from the public till further orders.”

Rahul Sarin was appointed as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director on the boards of Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure on Friday, subject to approval of members at the general meeting, the two Reliance Group firms stated.

The board of directors of the company unanimously reposed full trust in Ambani’s leadership and invaluable contribution to steering the company through great financial challenges and towards being potentially debt-free in the course of the coming financial year, the firms said.

They also said that the boards look forward to an early closure of the matter and inviting Ambani back to provide his vision and leadership to the company in the interest of all stakeholders.

During the past one year the company has created immense value for its around 8 lakh shareholders with stock price increasing from a low of Rs.32 to a high of Rs.150 (469%), the boards noted.

Rahul Sarin, 72, a civil servant with a distinguished record of public service of over 35 years, retired as Secretary to Government of India. At present Sarin is a director of Afthonia Private Limited.

