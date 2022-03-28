Bachchan Pandey Box Office Collection Day 8

Bachchan Pandey Box Office Collection Day 8

Bachchan Pandey Box Office Collection Day 8: This will be 13th or 14th Highest opening day in Akshay Kumar’s career and is below expectations.

1.5 Crore Trade Figure

Bachchan Pandey Total till date Box Office Collection

  • 49.48 Crore Producer Figure
  • 46 Crore Trade Figure

Bachchan Pandey Box Office CollectionDaywise

Day 7:

2.5 Crore Trade Figure

2.47 Crore Producer Figure

Day 6:

2.75 Crore Trade Figure

2.73 Crore Producer Figure

Day 5:

3.25 Crore Trade Figure

3.24 Crore Producer Figure

Day 4:

3.5 Crore Trade Figure

3.37 Crore Producer Figure

Day 3:

11.42 Crore Producer Figure

11.5 Crore Trade Figure

Day 2:

11.5 Crore Producer Figure

11 Crore Trade Figure

Day 1:

13.25 Crore Producer Figure

12.25 Crore Trade Figure

This will be 13th or 14th Highest opening day in Akshay Kumar’s career and is below expectations

Due to the Kashmir Files wave some in the trade are expecting a slow start at the box office and are expecting it to only open to 12-14 Crore

