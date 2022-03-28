Bachchan Pandey Box Office Collection Day 8
Bachchan Pandey Box Office Collection Day 8: This will be 13th or 14th Highest opening day in Akshay Kumar’s career and is below expectations.
1.5 Crore Trade Figure
Bachchan Pandey Total till date Box Office Collection
- 49.48 Crore Producer Figure
- 46 Crore Trade Figure
Bachchan Pandey Box Office CollectionDaywise
Day 7:
2.5 Crore Trade Figure
2.47 Crore Producer Figure
Day 6:
2.75 Crore Trade Figure
2.73 Crore Producer Figure
Day 5:
3.25 Crore Trade Figure
3.24 Crore Producer Figure
Day 4:
3.5 Crore Trade Figure
3.37 Crore Producer Figure
Day 3:
11.42 Crore Producer Figure
11.5 Crore Trade Figure
Day 2:
11.5 Crore Producer Figure
11 Crore Trade Figure
Day 1:
13.25 Crore Producer Figure
12.25 Crore Trade Figure
Due to the Kashmir Files wave some in the trade are expecting a slow start at the box office and are expecting it to only open to 12-14 Crore