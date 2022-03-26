Bachchhan Paandey Box Office Collection on Day 7 After spending one week at theatres, Bachchhan Paandey has scored 50.25 crores* at the box office.

Of course, had it not found itself in the middle of this wave called The Kashmir Files which came out of nowhere and swept everything aside, the biggie would have scored much more than this in the first weekend itself.

Nonetheless, what has happened has happened and it’s time now for the film to start doing well on other mediums.

Bachchhan Paandey Box Office Collection: OTT

There is a four week window that has been decided for films to arrive on OTT after their theatrical release so the Sajid Nadiadwala production would have to wait for that. Unlike south where the biggest of the films have their digital premiere planned after two weeks itself, the norm is different for Hindi films.

Akshay Kumar starrers have traditionally done quite well on the OTT and satellite segments, as seen in case of Laxmii as well which was a massy entertainer.

Since Bachchhan Paandey too is in the same zone, one expects the eyeballs to be impressive in its case as well.

Of course, the critical response to Bachchhan Paandey has been mixed but then watching a film on small screens with families can be a different experience, and hence the numbers end up telling the true story there.

A few more weeks, and we would have the clearer picture.