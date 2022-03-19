Bachchhan Paandey Box Office Day 1, Earned Rs 13.25 crore This is spelling good news for box office business and will inspire more confidence in the producers and distributors after two years of the pandemic.

Bachchhan Paandey Box Office Day 1: BOI states that the best performing region for Akshay’s latest release is Mumbai and Gujarat followed by Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. The North India states are still favouring The Kashmir Files over Bachchhan Paandey.

After Sooryavanshi, Spider-Man: No Way Home, 83, Pushpa, Valimai, Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Batman and The Kashmir Files, Bachchhan Paandey’s opening figures indicate that audience is returning to the cinema halls in large numbers and this is a great sign for the movies that are in line for release.

Meanwhile, Bachchhan Paandey will have to make most of the business this week because March 25 is RRR day! SS Rajamouli’s period drama starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is highly anticipated pan-India and will be a huge challenge.