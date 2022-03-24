Bachchhan Paandey Box Office Day 5 Akshay Kumar Starrer Is Somewhat Stable On Tuesday, Though On The Lower Side

Bachchhan Paandey Box Office: After dipping to 4 crores* on Monday, Bachchhan Paandey stayed somewhat stable on Tuesday as 3.50 crores* came in.

Not that these are the kind of numbers that everyone associated with the biggie must have been hoping for.

However it’s about the best to be taken out of what’s in the offering, and from that perspective at least the falls aren’t as rapid as Friday to Monday.

Bachchhan Paandey Box Office:bigger fall

This was on the cards as well since as it is the film had fallen from Friday to Saturday with no growth on Sunday. Then with a much bigger fall on Monday, at least somewhere Bachchhan Paandey had to eventually settle down.

This is what happened as well on Tuesday and now one hopes that the collections stay over the 3 crores mark today and tomorrow to take the film closer to the 50 crores mark in the first week.

Currently, the film stands at 44.75 crores* and the lifetime looks like 60 crores at best from here. Given the credentials of Bachchhan Paandey, these would have been the opening weekend numbers, if not the tsunami called The Kashmir Files.