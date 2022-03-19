Bangla Tigers grab historic 1st win on South African soil It proved to be a historic occasion for Bangladesh vs South Africa

Historic 1st Win: Bangladesh’s top order fired on all cylinders as the tourists notched up a massive 314/7 and then dismissed South Africa for 276 to secure a historic away 38-run win in the first One-Day International at SuperSport Park and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. It proved to be a historic occasion for Bangladesh vs South Africa.

This was Bangladesh’s first-ever win on South African soil. The Tamim Iqbal-led side had never won an ODI in South Africa in 19 previous attempts, but produced a fine display in the first match of the tour on Friday evening to break new ground in the 50-over format.

Historic 1st Win:ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup

With the victory, Bangladesh further strengthened their place at the top of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League standings, where they lead England and India in the top three.