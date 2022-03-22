Bengal Arson: Centre seeks report in 72 hours Leaders of the BJP in the state have asked for the Chief Minister's Resignation

Bengal Arson: Centre seeks report in 72 hours, The Home Ministry has requested for report on the arson event within 72 hours after a dozen houses were set ablaze in Bengal’s Birbhum district, killing at least eight persons. Bengal BJP head Sukanta Majumdar stated after meeting Amit Shah that Joint Secretary-level officers from the Home Ministry will visit Bengal shortly, and that Mamata Banerjee, who also oversees the Home Department, should quit immediately.

Bengal’s BJP unit has also written to Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing concern about the state’s deteriorating law and order situation. Bengal’s MPs, who are in the city for the Parliament session, met with the Home Minister to discuss the state of peace and order in Bengal. “The increasing use of explosives and firearms points towards terrorists being actively used by the TMC to settle political scores and to spread terror among the common citizens, the MPs told the home minister.

The MPs also apprised the home minister about the political violence which took place in West Bengal in the recent past. They alleged that over 50 BJP supporters were killed by TMC goons in the state after the 2021 assembly polls.

The nine-member delegation of BJP MPs, in a memorandum to the home minister, alleged that the post-poll violence in West Bengal has been continuing unabated and the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today denounced the violence in the state’s Birbhum district, stating that human rights have been “decimated” and the rule of law has “capsised.” The Governor expressed his condolences to the families of those who died, saying that the state is in a “grip of violence culture and lawlessness.” He expressed his grief and dismay over the “horrifying barbarity” in Rampurhat, Birbhum, where eight people were burned to death after a crowd allegedly set fire to their homes in the aftermath of the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bahadur Shaikh. The crowd set fire to approximately 10-12 residences yesterday night, and cops retrieved charred bodies this morning.

In a video message posted on his official Twitter account, he called the incident a “horrifying violence and arson orgy” and said he has sought an urgent update on the incident from the state’s Chief Secretary.

Bengal Arson West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar urging him to refrain from making “sweeping” statements about the arson in the state’s Birbhum district earlier today.

Calling the governor’s statement “sweeping and uncalled for”, Mamata Banerjee, in the letter, indicated that the incident may be a part of a greater conspiracy Bengal Arson.

