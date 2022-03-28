Bharat Bandh on Monday-Tuesday: Banks, Other Public Sectors to Join Strike The bank unions are participating in the strike to protest against the government's plan to privatise public sector banks, as well as the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021

Bharat Bandh on Monday-Tuesday: Banks, Other Public Sectors to Join Strike, A combined forum of central trade unions has called for a statewide strike on March 28 and 29 to protest the Central government’s varied policies that affect employees. On Facebook, the All India Bank Employees Association announced that the banking industry will join the strike as well.

After a meeting of the unified platform of central trade unions on March 22, 2022, the call for a nationwide strike was made. The unions launched a two-day all-India strike against the BJP-led central government’s “anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people, and anti-national policies” after taking stock of preparations in various states.

The All India Bank Employees Association has announced its support to the Bharat Bandh.

A combined forum of leading trade unions called for the nationwide strike to protest government policies that harm workers, farmers, and the general public.

According to Amarjeet Kaur, General Secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress, over 20 crore official and informal employees are expected to participate, with widespread mobilization of workers taking place across the country.

The walkout is being held by bank unions to oppose the government’s plan to privatize public sector banks as well as the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021.

Workers from a variety of industries, including steel, oil, telecom, coal, postal, income tax, copper, and insurance, are expected to join the walkout. Unions in the trains and defense sectors are expected to mobilize in favor of the strike in hundreds of locations. Workers on the roads, in transportation, and in the electrical industry have all decided to join the Bharat Bandh

The Power Ministry today issued a warning to all state-owned utilities and other organizations to be on high alert in order to maintain continuous electricity supply and grid stability. The ministry’s advise stated that power supply to people involved in important services such as hospitals, defense, and railways must be ensured, and suggested the establishment of a 24-hour control room for information distribution and contingency management.

A number of banks, including the State Bank of India, have released statements warning that financial services may be disrupted on Monday and Tuesday.

The Bengal government also stated in its memorandum that no casual leave or half-day leave will be issued to any employees on March 28 and 29. The state government document continues, “It is further notified that employees’ absence on certain days will be classified as ‘dies-non,’ and no salary will be allowed.”

The West Bengal administration has ordered staff to go to work on Monday and Tuesday, stating that despite the Bharat Bandh, all state government offices will stay open.

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has said it will not take part in the strike. The forthcoming strike, according to the Sangh, is ‘politically driven’ and aimed at ensuring the existence of certain political parties.

“Our leader Rahul Gandhi has been voicing concern in favor of their demands,” said the All India Unorganized Workers and Employees Congress, which has expressed support for the statewide protest.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of India indicated in a statement that the strike scheduled by various employee unions on March 28-29 may have an impact on banking services. The Indian Banks Association informed the SBI that the All India Bank Employees’ Association, Bank Employees Federation of India , and All India Bank Officers’ Association had issued a notice on their decision to go on a statewide Bharat Bandh.

Workers from various other sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, and insurance are likely to take part in the strike. The unions in the railways and defense sector would be making mass mobilization in support of the strike at several hundreds of spots across the country.

Also Read: https://www.clipper28.com/en/burmese-journalists-imprisoned-pec/