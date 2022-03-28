BPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 6421 Posts Applicants can apply for the above posts till March 28, 2022

BPSC Recruitment 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools under the State Education Department. However, the last date to apply for the post is tomorrow, March 28, 2022.

Eligible candidates can apply for the same through the official website, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Applicants can apply for the above posts till March 28, 2022. A total of 6421 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Important Dates to Remember

The online application begins: March 5, 2022 The last date to submit online applications: March 28, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Headmaster: 6421 Posts

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the above posts, a candidate should be a citizen of India and a resident of Bihar State. Must be post-graduate from recognized university with at least 50% marks. B.Ed/B.A.Ed./B.Sc. Ed. From recogrized institution.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of the written exam(150 Marks). Note, there will be no interview.

Application fee: Candidates belonging to General OBC/Other State categories are required to pay Rs 750 while candidates belonging to Female/SC/ST/ PH categories are required to pay Rs 200 as an application fee.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Detailed Notification Here

How to Apply For Posts?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before March 28, 2022, through the official website —onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in