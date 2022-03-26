BSEB Inter Compartment and Special Exams 2022 Registration to Start on inter22spl.biharboardonline.com BSEB Inter Compartment, Special Exams 2022 Registration to Start on inter22spl.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Inter Compartment and Special Exams 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board has said that it will conduct BSEB Class 12 or Intermediate Final Compartment and Special Exams 2022 in the last week of April.

The registration process for these exams will start on Saturday, March 26, and the window will remain open till March 30, the board said on Friday.

BSEB Inter Compartment: Final Exams

While the special exam will be held for students who failed to appear for the Bihar Board Inter Final Exams earlier this year, the compartment exam is for those students who had appeared in the exam but did not pass.