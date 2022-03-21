China Eastern Airlines flight crashes carrying 132 people It was carrying 132 passengers, per the Civil Aviation Administration of China

China Eastern Airlines flight crashes carrying more than 132 people, China Eastern Airlines passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed on Monday afternoon in Guangxi, southern China.

China Eastern Airlines and Chinese aviation officials verified the Boeing 737’s crash. There was no quick word on whether or if there were any survivors..

Officials lost contact with the plane around 2:22 p.m. local time, per location data from FlightRadar24 its last recorded altitude was 3,225 ft, well below cruising altitude.

It took off from Kunming Changshui International Airport at 1:11 p.m. and was around halfway through its journey to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, where it was due at 3:10 p.m.

Officials reported the jet crashed near Teng County’s small communities. According to a statement from China’s Civil Aviation Administration, there were 123 passengers and nine crew members on board, as reported by local outlet China News..

Earlier reports said there were 133 people on board, but later statements revised that figure to 132.

The jet had the flight number MU5735 and was a 737-800NG that was less than seven years old, according to Chinese news outlet the Cover..

The Guangzhou fire department said on Monday evening it was dispatching emergency squads to the crash site.

CCTV footage showed firefighters in protective gear running to vehicles, and the media outlet reported that 450 emergency rescue personnel are on their way to the scene.

Also Read: https://www.clipper28.com/en/japan-is-planning-to-invest/