Comedian Bharti Singh: Kapil Sharma has come a long way from winning The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (2007) to establishing himself in the industry.

Comedian Bharti Singh now praises Sharma.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on Indian television now.

The show has been aired since 2016 and the audience has shown much love for all the comedians who appeared on the show.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, several A-listed actors have made guest appearances on the show.

Bharti Singh, who appears on The Kapil Sharma Show, now runs her own reality show The Khatra Khatra Show and Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.