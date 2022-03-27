Day 2: RRR Box Office Collection RRR is now 18th on highest grossing Indian movies of all time at the box office and 5th on highest grossing Telugu movies worldwide all in just 2 days

23 to 26 Crore nett Hindi estimate

121 to 151 Crore gross worldwide all languages

Baahubali 2’s 2nd-day collections were 142 Crore gross and 40 Crores nett in Hindi

RRR TOTAL TILL DATE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

43.07 to 46.07 Crore nett

344 to 374 Crore gross

Baahubali 2 had collected 356 Crore gross or 208.6 Crore nett after 2 days

20.07 Crore nett Producer Figure Hindi

223 Crore gross worldwide Producer Figure or 127.71 Crore nett all India

RRR BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 2 BREAKUP

AP / Telangana: 40-50 Crore gross

Tamil Nadu: 9-11 Crore gross

Karnataka / : 7-10 Crore gross

Kerala: 3-5 Crore gross

Hindi: 26 to 29 Crore nett or 32 -35 Crore gross inclusive of Telugu version in North India

All India: 91 to 111 Crore gross

Overseas: 30 to 40 Crores

Worldwide: 121 to 151 Crore gross

All number estimate

RRR BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1 BREAKUP

Andhra / Telangana: 102.5 Crore gross or 74.11 Crore distributor share

Tamil Nadu: 10 Crore gross

Karnataka / : 14.5 Crore gross

Kerala: 4 Crore gross

Hindi: 20.07 Crore nett and 2 Crore nett from Telugu version in North India

North India: 22 Crore nett and 25 Crore gross including Telugu and hindi version playing in North

All India: 156 Crore gross

USA: 42 Crore

Non US Overseas: 25 Crore

Overseas: 67 Crore gross

Worldwide: 223 Crore gross

TOP OPENING DAY WORLDWIDE AT TELUGU BOX OFFICE

RRR: 223 Crore gross

Baahubali 2: 214 Crore gross

Saaho: 125.7 Crore gross

Sye raa : 81.4 Crore gross

Baahubali: 73 Crore gross

Radhe Shyam: 68 Crore gross

Pushpa – 62.6 Crore gross (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam & Kannada)

Agnyaathavaasi – 60.5 Crore (No Dub Release)

Aravindha Sametha – around 58 Crore (No Dub Release)

Bheemla Nayak- 56.5 Crore (No Dub Release)

Bharat Ane Nenu – 53.8 Crore (No Dub Release)

Vakeel Saab – 53.5 Crore (Remake)

RRR BUDGET

RRR has been made on an overall budget of Rs 600 Crores.

Hindi Version has a cost of 200 Crores attached to it

Production Cost: 400 Crores

Salary Cost:

200 Crores ( Ajay Devgan ( 30 Crores ), Alia Bhatt ( 20 Crores) , Jr NTR ( 50 Crores ) , Ram Charan ( 50 Crores) , Rajamouli ( 30 Crores) ) all taking salaries and nobody taking profit-sharing deals

RRR PRE RELEASE BUSINESS

Nizam: 70 Crore

Ceeded: 37 Crore

UA: 22 Crore

East: 14 Crore

West: 12 Crore

Guntur: 15 Crore

Krishna: 13 Crore

Nellore: 8 Crore

Andhra Pradesh + Telangana Total:- 191 Crore



Karnataka: 41 Crore

Tamilnadu: 35 Crore

Hindi: 114 Crore

Kerala: 9 Crore

Rest Of India: 8 Crore

Overseas: 75 Crore

Prints & Advertising: 8 Crore

Total World Wide: 473 Crore

Nontheatrical Revenues: 200 Crores ( Satellite + Digital All languages)

Total Revenues: 673 Crores

Producers Table Profit: 73 Crores ( Actual will depend post release)

RADHE SHYAM SCREENS

Total approx 10,200 screens worldwide

Nizam: 440 Ceeded: 385 Andhra- 560 AP TG :- 1400+ Karnataka– 310+ Tamilnadu: 480 Kerala: 300 Hindi+Rest Of India : 3900 screens Overseas – 3800 Total Worldwide: – 10200 screens

RRR HIT OR FLOP ECONOMICS

RRR should gross 473 Crores distributor share worldwide to be called a hit which would need a worldwide gross of almost 900 Crores

In Hindi, RRR should cross 200 Crores to be called a hit