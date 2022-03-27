Day 2: RRR Box Office Collection
RRR is now 18th on highest grossing Indian movies of all time at the box office and 5th on highest grossing Telugu movies worldwide all in just 2 days
Day 2: RRR Box Office Collection – RRR Box office Collection Day 2 has seen the collections going up by 35% in the Hindi language. It has crossed 300 Crores worldwide
- 23 to 26 Crore nett Hindi estimate
- 121 to 151 Crore gross worldwide all languages
Baahubali 2’s 2nd-day collections were 142 Crore gross and 40 Crores nett in Hindi
RRR TOTAL TILL DATE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION
- 43.07 to 46.07 Crore nett
- 344 to 374 Crore gross
Baahubali 2 had collected 356 Crore gross or 208.6 Crore nett after 2 days
RRR BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1
- 20.07 Crore nett Producer Figure Hindi
- 223 Crore gross worldwide Producer Figure or 127.71 Crore nett all India
RRR BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 2 BREAKUP
- AP / Telangana: 40-50 Crore gross
- Tamil Nadu: 9-11 Crore gross
- Karnataka / : 7-10 Crore gross
- Kerala: 3-5 Crore gross
Hindi: 26 to 29 Crore nett or 32 -35 Crore gross inclusive of Telugu version in North India
All India: 91 to 111 Crore gross
- Overseas: 30 to 40 Crores
- Worldwide: 121 to 151 Crore gross
All number estimate
RRR BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 1 BREAKUP
- Andhra / Telangana: 102.5 Crore gross or 74.11 Crore distributor share
- Tamil Nadu: 10 Crore gross
- Karnataka / : 14.5 Crore gross
- Kerala: 4 Crore gross
- Hindi: 20.07 Crore nett and 2 Crore nett from Telugu version in North India
- North India: 22 Crore nett and 25 Crore gross including Telugu and hindi version playing in North
- All India: 156 Crore gross
- USA: 42 Crore
- Non US Overseas: 25 Crore
- Overseas: 67 Crore gross
- Worldwide: 223 Crore gross
TOP OPENING DAY WORLDWIDE AT TELUGU BOX OFFICE
RRR: 223 Crore gross
Baahubali 2: 214 Crore gross
Saaho: 125.7 Crore gross
Sye raa : 81.4 Crore gross
Baahubali: 73 Crore gross
Radhe Shyam: 68 Crore gross
Pushpa – 62.6 Crore gross (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam & Kannada)
Agnyaathavaasi – 60.5 Crore (No Dub Release)
Aravindha Sametha – around 58 Crore (No Dub Release)
Bheemla Nayak- 56.5 Crore (No Dub Release)
Bharat Ane Nenu – 53.8 Crore (No Dub Release)
Vakeel Saab – 53.5 Crore (Remake)
RRR BUDGET
- RRR has been made on an overall budget of Rs 600 Crores.
- Hindi Version has a cost of 200 Crores attached to it
- Production Cost: 400 Crores
Salary Cost:
200 Crores ( Ajay Devgan ( 30 Crores ), Alia Bhatt ( 20 Crores) , Jr NTR ( 50 Crores ) , Ram Charan ( 50 Crores) , Rajamouli ( 30 Crores) ) all taking salaries and nobody taking profit-sharing deals
RRR PRE RELEASE BUSINESS
Nizam: 70 Crore
Ceeded: 37 Crore
UA: 22 Crore
East: 14 Crore
West: 12 Crore
Guntur: 15 Crore
Krishna: 13 Crore
Nellore: 8 Crore
Andhra Pradesh + Telangana Total:- 191 Crore
Karnataka: 41 Crore
Tamilnadu: 35 Crore
Hindi: 114 Crore
Kerala: 9 Crore
Rest Of India: 8 Crore
Overseas: 75 Crore
Prints & Advertising: 8 Crore
Total World Wide: 473 Crore
Nontheatrical Revenues: 200 Crores ( Satellite + Digital All languages)
Total Revenues: 673 Crores
Producers Table Profit: 73 Crores ( Actual will depend post release)
RADHE SHYAM SCREENS
Total approx 10,200 screens worldwide
|Nizam: 440
|Ceeded: 385
|Andhra- 560
|AP TG :- 1400+
|Karnataka– 310+
|Tamilnadu: 480
|Kerala: 300
|Hindi+Rest Of India : 3900 screens
|Overseas – 3800
|Total Worldwide: – 10200 screens
RRR HIT OR FLOP ECONOMICS
RRR should gross 473 Crores distributor share worldwide to be called a hit which would need a worldwide gross of almost 900 Crores
In Hindi, RRR should cross 200 Crores to be called a hit