Dhanush makes first public appearance after separation from Aishwaryaa, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have always been a fan favourite. On January 17, 2022, the former South couple announced on social media that they have parted ways, which broke several hearts. Aishwaryaa, who is Rajnikanth’s elder daughter, got married to Dhanush 18 years ago. They are also parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga. The doting father made his first public appearance with his sons after the breakup at the Rock With Ilaiyaraaja performance in Chennai. Maaran actor looks handsome clad in white traditional attire.

On November 18, 2004, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa married and divorced after 18 years of marriage. Their breakup went viral, leaving fans distraught. To announce their split, the ex-couple issued identical statements. Their note read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. We have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D.”

