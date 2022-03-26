DU admission 2022: With No Cut-Off Lists This Year According to the latest guidelines issued by the university, from the academic year 2022-23, there will be no cutoffs to get admission in DU, as students only need to clear Class 12 and CUET to be eligible for admissions.

DU admission 2022: The admission process for undergraduate courses in Delhi University (DU) is set to begin in a few months, and for the first time, students will have to clear the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to be eligible for admission in one of India’s premier universities.

The proposal to consider passing marks in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions, and not the cut-offs as earlier, was passed by the varsity’s executive council during its meeting on Friday.

DU admission 2022: Class 12

In the latest guidelines, DU has advised candidates to take CUET in only those subjects whom they have cleared in Class 12, and if the subject they studied in Class 12 does not figure in CUET, they will have to appear in a subject that is similar or closely related to it.

Admissions in all colleges under the umbrella of DU, including St Stephens, will be carried out through CUET.

Further, DU has also accepted the proposal to set up the Delhi School of Analytics (DSA) under the Institutes of Eminence. The DSA will offer short and long-term certificate courses, diploma and degree programmes that will enhance the business analytical skills of students.