Elite Eight in the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Here's how many people correctly picked the Elite Eight in the 2022 NCAA

The 2022 NCAA men’s basketball Elite Eight, tournament featuring No. 8 seed North Carolina, No. 10 seed Miami and No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s, and just one No. 1 seed, Kansas, not a single entry in the official Bracket Challenge Game correctly picked all eight teams correctly.

Just 15 users picked seven of the eight teams correctly.

The overall leader in the Bracket Challenge Game an entry titled “Gwick1” is the only entry in the contest to correctly pick 15 of the 16 teams in the Sweet 16, and it’s among the 15 entries that nailed seven Elite Eight picks.

Gwick1 has only made eight incorrect picks so far and three of the eight have been the wins from Saint Peter’s, where the entry instead chose Kentucky. The entry’s Final Four picks are No. 4 seed Arkansas, No. 8 seed North Carolina, No. 2 seed Villanova and No. 10 seed Miami, with Arkansas beating Villanova in the championship game.

Amazingly, the most common number of correct Elite Eight picks among Bracket Challenge Game users was two. That’s what happens when three No. 1 seeds and two No. 2 seeds have been eliminated, as well as every No. 3 seed.

Many brackets were busted this week by the losses endured by No. 1 seeds Gonzaga (picked to advance to the Elite Eight in 83.16 percent of brackets) and Arizona (74.47%), plus No. 3 seed Purdue (32.74%). Only 0.87 percent of brackets picked Saint Peter’s to make it to the regional finals and Miami (3.9%) wasn’t picked much more frequently — as a No. 10 seed. No. 4 seed Arkansas (7.14%) and No. 5 seed Houston (9.12%) were each picked in less than 10 percent of brackets.

Also Read: https://www.clipper28.com/en/ms-dhoni-hands-over-csk-captaincy/