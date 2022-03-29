FedEx: Another India-born to take charge of a global company

English NewsMarch 29, 2022
FedEx: World’s largest express transportation company FedEx has announced that its new Chief Executive Officer will be Indian American Raj Subramaniam.

He has more than 30 years of global experience across strategy and operations and has led the company through a period of tremendous growth, the company has said.

FedEx: chairman and ceo

The US multinational courier delivery giant was previously helmed by Frederick W Smith Subramaniam would replace. Smith, chairman and CEO, will step down from this position on June 1.

He will now be its executive chairman. In his new role, Smith said he looks forward to focusing on Board governance as well as issues of global importance, including sustainability, innovation, and public policy.

Smith had founded in 1971.

