Free Ration Scheme Extended Till September, Says PM Modi, The government on Saturday extended the scheme to offer 5 kg of free food grains to the needy for another six months until September 30 at a cost of Rs.80,000 crore, as it seeks to continue supporting the disadvantaged in the face of a COVID-19 pandemic resurgence.

The scheme, which began when India was placed under strict lockdown two years ago, was set to expire on March 31.

This scheme has already cost over 2.6 lakh crore in the last two years, and with the six-month extension, it will cost another 80,000 crore.

To alleviate people’s hardships during the COVID pandemic, the Centre introduced the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) in March 2020, which will distribute free 5 kg food-grains per person per month to over 80 crore beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

“In keeping with the Union Cabinet’s care and sensitivity for the underprivileged and vulnerable parts of society, the PM-GKAY plan has been extended for another six months, i.e. until September 2022 (Phase VI),” according to an official statement.

The PM-GKAY scheme’s Phase-V was set to finish in March 2022.

“The government has spent around 2.60 lakh crore so far, with another 80,000 crore expected to be invested over the next six months through September 2022, bringing the total spending under PM-GKAY to nearly 3.40 lakh crore,” according to the statement.

The extension of the scheme demonstrates the Modi government’s concern for the underprivileged, according to Food Minister Piyush Goyal.

The additional free grains are in addition to the NFSA’s standard allotment, which is distributed at a heavily subsidized rate of 2-3 per kg.

“Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has largely subsided and economic activity is picking up steam,” the statement stated, “this PM-GKAY extension will ensure that no impoverished household goes to bed hungry during this period of recovery.”

In addition to his normal NFSA quota of food-grains, each beneficiary under the extended PM-GKAY will receive an additional 5 kg free ration per person each month. According to the announcement, “every disadvantaged home would receive roughly double the average quantity of ration.”

Free Ration Scheme Extended, this time from December 2021 to March 2022. (Phase-V).

Initially, the government distributed 1 kg of pulses as part of this programme, but it was eventually stopped.

