Glad directors now trust me with lead roles: Shefali Shah The film has been getting great reviews, all thanks to flawless performances from Shefali and Vidya, and, of course, Suresh Triveni’s direction

Hyderabad: Shefali Shah has been weaving magic on the screen since the 90s and has almost never failed to impress the audience with her hard-hitting performances.

The actor, known for films such as ‘Rangeela’, ‘Satya’, ‘Waqt’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ and ‘The Last Lear’, and the Emmy nominated Netflix series ‘Delhi Crime’, has once again nailed her role as Ruksana in the latest Amazon Prime Video release ‘Jalsa’, in which she stars with actor Vidya Balan. “OTT has been a blessing for creators and the audience,” shared Shefali.

Shefali Shah

The film has been getting great reviews, all thanks to flawless performances from Shefali and Vidya, and, of course, Suresh Triveni’s direction. In an exclusive chat with ‘Telangana Today’, Shefali shared, “I cannot tell you how excited I am to be a part of ‘Jalsa’ – I woke up with palpitations the day the film was releasing. I am proud of the film and I cannot wait for everyone to watch it.”