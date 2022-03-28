GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Team

The 4th match of the Tata IPL 2022 will see Gujarat Titans facing off against Lucknow Super Giants on 28th March at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

GT vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: This game is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST and the live-action can be viewed on Star Sports Network while the live scores can be tracked on the CricketAddictor website.

Captain – Lokesh Rahul, Evin Lewis

Vice-Captain – Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill

Suggested Playing XI No.1 for GT vs LSG Dream11 Team:

Keeper – Lokesh Rahul (C)

Batsmen – Shubman Gill, Manish Pandey, David Miller, Evin Lewis

All-rounders – Hardik Pandya (VC), Krunal Pandya

Bowlers – Rashid-Khan, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

