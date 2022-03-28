India Post Recruitment 2022: 9 Posts at indiapost.gov.in
Eligible and interested candidates can check the official notification from the website of India Post— indiapost.gov.in.
Department of Posts, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Ministry of Communication has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of various Skilled Artisans under General Service Group C Non-Gazetted, Non-Minitrial posts.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 09 posts will be filled in the organization. For Further details on Post Office Recruitment, please scroll down.
- The last date to apply for the post: May 09, 2022 up to 5:00 PM
India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Name of the post: Skilled Artisans
Number of vacancy: 09 posts
The post are available in the trade
Mechanic(Motor Vehicle): 05 posts
Electrician: 2 posts
Tyreman: 1 post
Blacksmith: 1 post
India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Education Qualification:
A certificate in the respective trade from any Technical Institution recognized by the government or 8th class passed with experience in one-year in respective trade
Candidates who want to apply for Mechanic Trade should possess a valid Driving License to Heavy Driving Vehicles.
India Post Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
The selection will be made from, amongst the candidates possessing the requisite qualifications and valid driving license (only for Mechanic (MV) by means of Competitive Trade Test.