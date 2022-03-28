India Post Recruitment 2022: 9 Posts at indiapost.gov.in Eligible and interested candidates can check the official notification from the website of India Post— indiapost.gov.in.

Department of Posts, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Ministry of Communication has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of various Skilled Artisans under General Service Group C Non-Gazetted, Non-Minitrial posts.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 09 posts will be filled in the organization. For Further details on Post Office Recruitment, please scroll down.

The last date to apply for the post: May 09, 2022 up to 5:00 PM

India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Name of the post: Skilled Artisans

Number of vacancy: 09 posts

The post are available in the trade

Mechanic(Motor Vehicle): 05 posts Electrician: 2 posts Tyreman: 1 post Blacksmith: 1 post

India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification:

A certificate in the respective trade from any Technical Institution recognized by the government or 8th class passed with experience in one-year in respective trade Candidates who want to apply for Mechanic Trade should possess a valid Driving License to Heavy Driving Vehicles.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection will be made from, amongst the candidates possessing the requisite qualifications and valid driving license (only for Mechanic (MV) by means of Competitive Trade Test.