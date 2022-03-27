IPL 2022: Easy Win for KKR In Opener, Beat CSK By Six Wickets Tata IPL 2022: CSK vs KKR, Live IPL Score, Match 1Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the IPL opener on Saturday.

IPL 2022: Easy Win for KKR In Opener, Beat CSK By Six Wickets, KKR were chasing a mediocre total of 132 and they made it look really easy as the top order came to the party. Especially Ajinkya Rahane who scored 44. Dwayne Bravo bowled really well to pick up three wickets. Mahendra Singh Dhoni with his Midas touch in the IPL 2022 opener, pulled Chennai ,

Super Kings to 131/5 in 20 overs. Dhoni slammed unbeaten 50 runs off 38 balls to revive CSK’s innings after an impressive bowling performance from the KKR unit. Ravindra Jadeja also scored crucial 26 runs but he took too many balls (28) to score that.

KKR started the IPL 2022 on a high courtesy of Umesh Yadav who took a couple of wickets in the powerplay to put Chennai Super Kings under pressure. Umesh sent CSK openers back in the hut early as Shreyas Iyer’s enjoyed his initial minutes as KKR captain on the field. Earlier, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. KKR picked just three overseas players in their XI –Sam Billings, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. While CSK consumed all four spots with Devon Conway, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne and Mitchell Santner.

The biggest annual T20 extravaganza is back as the finalists of last season will lock horns in the opening match of IPL 2022. After the mega IPL 2022 auction, the two teams will enter the new season with some fresh faces and most importantly under new captains. Shreyas Iyer, who was bought by KKR for a whopping INR 12.25 crore will lead the two-time IPL champions, while Ravindra Jadeja has taken over the captaincy charge from MS Dhoni at CSK.

Brief Scores:

Chennai Super Kings: 131 for 5 in 20 overs (MS Dhoni 50 not out; Umesh Yadav 2/20).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 133 for 4 in 18.3 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 44; Dwayne Bravo 3/20).

Also Read: https://www.clipper28.com/en/ms-dhoni-hands-over-csk-captaincy/