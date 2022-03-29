IPL 2022: GT beat LSG by 5 wickets Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune this evening

GT beat LSG: In the IPL Cricket, GT(Gujarat Titans) beat LSG(Lucknow Super Giants) by five wickets at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai last night. Put into bat first, Lucknow posted 158 for the loss of six wickets in the stipulated 20 overs riding on Deepak Hooda’s 55 off 41 balls and Ayush Badoni’s 54 runs off 41.

In reply, Gujarat overhauled the target for five wickets in 19.4 overs with the help of Rahul Tewatia’s not-out 40 runs off 24 balls and Hardik Pandya’s 33 off 28.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune this evening. The match will start at 7.30 pm.

