Japan is planning to invest $42 Billion in India, When he talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will advocate a unified approach to Ukraine, while also attempting to improve security ties across the Indo-Pacific region.

“Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine coincides with this trip, I’d like to emphasize the importance of international unity and confirm that Japan and India will work together on various issues,” Prime Minister Kishida said ahead of his visit.

Prime Minister Kishida will also work to strengthen India’s security and commercial ties. During his visit, he is likely to unveil a five-year plan to invest 5 trillion yen ($42 billion) in India.

During a visit to India in 2014, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe offered 3.5 trillion yen in investment and financing over five years.

Japan has been assisting India in the construction of its urban infrastructure, including a high-speed railway based on its bullet train technology.

Since the February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Japan has placed sanctions on dozens of Russian persons and organizations and has taken in Ukrainian refugees. India, on the other hand, is the only member of the Quad who has not criticized the invasion.

It will be the first meeting of the two leaders. The previous summit took place in Tokyo in October 2018. Indian and Japan have multifaceted cooperation within the ambit of the special strategic and global partnership.

“The summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as share views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, so as to advance the partnership for peace stability and prosperity in the Indo pacific and beyond,” Bagchi said.

Also Read: https://www.clipper28.com/en/us-federal-reserve-raised-interest-rates/