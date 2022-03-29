Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti leaving the show The actress has been part of the comedy show since its inception in 2013.

Kapil Sharma Show: The Kapil Sharma Show has been on the news lately for various reasons. The latest reports, Sumona Chakravarti might be leaving the comedy show as she has got an offer to host a Bengali show.

The actress has been part of the comedy show since its inception in 2013. Earlier she played the character named Manju Sharma, while in the latest format her name was changed to Sarla Gulati, a girl deeply in love with her neighbour Kapil.

Kapil Sharma Show: Bengali Show

Reported that Sumona Chakravarti has been roped in to host a Bengali travel show titled Shonar Bengal. Throughout the reality show, the actress will be seen exploring the state and will also share some lesser-known facts about the region and its people. However, there are no concrete reports if she’s leaving The Kapil Sharma Show or not.

