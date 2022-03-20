Karnataka Hijab Verdict: Lawyer Claims Life Threat To CJ 

Karnataka Hijab Verdict: Lawyer Claims Life Threat To Karnataka CJ, FIR has been registered against unknown people allegedly threatening the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court over the recent court order on the hijab ban in the state. In the FIR, lawyer Umapathi S has alleged that he received a video message on Whatsapp which gave an open threat of Murder to Chief Justice Ritu Raj Aswathi.

The hijab is not an essential religious practice, the Karnataka High Court had said as it backed a ban on hijabs in classrooms on Tuesday, weeks after violent protests in many parts of the state against the restriction.

In a letter to Registrar, the lawyer said, “I received WhatsApp video message around 9:45 am from my contacts. The said video message is in Tamil language and after listening the same I was shocked to know the open threat of murder and target Hon’ble Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court and others in the wake of recent judgment of Hon’ble High Court of Karnataka banning of hijab.”

The lawyer alleged the video “seems to have originated from Tamil Nadu – Madurai district in an open public meeting, where the speaker refers to the murder of Hon’ble Judge while walking in Jharkhand state.” An autorickshaw had intentionally ran over and killed a judge in Jharkhand in July last year, which was seen on CCTV. The case was taken up by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said the state government will give “Y category security” to the three judges who gave the verdict in the hijab matter. “We have decided to give Y category security to all the three judges who gave the hijab verdict. I have instructed the police chief to probe the complaint,” Bommai said in Bengaluru.

