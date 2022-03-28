Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 Begins Today

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: The Karnataka board SSLC or Class 10 final exams is all set to begin from Monday, March 28.

The Class 10 final exams conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) exam will get over on April 11.

A total of 8.73 lakh students will appear for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination in as many as 3,444 exam centres across Karnataka. These include four transgender candidates, 4,52,732 male and 4,21,110 female candidates.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Conduct the exams

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that all arrangements have been made to conduct the exams. Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, the chief minister also wished all the students the best of luck he also added.

On the first day of exams on March 28, students will appear for the first language paper and on the last day, they will write Science, Political Science, Karnatak/ Hindustani music papers.

Ahead of the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022, the KSEEB has released detailed exam day guidelines and Covid SOPs that students need to follow on exam days.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Karnataka SSLC admit card

Students have to carry with them their Karnataka SSLC admit card as well school photo identity card to appear for the SSLC exam.

The Karnataka Board said that students are expected to reach the exam halls ahead of the start of the exams. To enter the exam hall you will need your Karnataka SSLC 2022 admit card and the school photo identity card.