Pakistan rejected Amit Shah’s comments on Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara’s location The FO reminded that it was Pakistan which had brought to fruition the idea of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Corridor and completed the project in record time as a gift to the Sikh community in India and worldwide.

Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara: Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Friday rejected as “unwarranted and gratuitous” the remarks made by Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning the Partition and the location of the revered Kartarpur Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.

Foreign Office said in a statement that Pakistan also reiterated its serious concern over the BJP leadership’s increasing tendency of dragging Pakistan into its domestic affairs.

Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara

The FO reminded that it was Pakistan which had brought to fruition the idea of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Corridor and completed the project in record time as a gift to the Sikh community in India and worldwide.

The Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev lived and died at the start of the 16th century, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. The 4 km-long corridor provides visa free access to Indian pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara

In November 2019, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had formally inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor as part of the commemoration of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak at a colourful ceremony, paving the way for Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit one of their religion’s holiest sites in Pakistan without needing a visa.