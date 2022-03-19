Lalitham Sundaram Movie Review Lalitham Sundaram, directed by debutant Madhu Warrier, is a frightfully familiar feel-good story. It's formulaic at its core

Lalitham Sundaram movie review: One of the leading protagonists of the film, Annie (Manju Warrier), lives in Mumbai with her husband and two adolescent children. We get the perfect modern family portrait with a successful working wife, incredibly cheerful stay-at-home husband and children.

When the son frets over his poha, the father indulges him, and the mother steps out of the room, exchanges a few words with her husband and leaves for work.

No one makes a big deal … even the mother has to be reminded by the children to kiss them goodbye.

Shift to another city and we have the second protagonist, a sullen young man (Vinu Mohan) who thrashes a coworker for making eyes at his girlfriend.

Then we have the third crucial character, Sunny (Biju Menon) who seems to have burned his boats with his latest startup also going down the drain. It doesn’t take much time to figure out that they are all weaved together in this narrative.

