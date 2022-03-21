Natasha Kaur aka Cali Di Punjaban winning the hearts, Model, Influencer & bodybuilder Natasha Kaur Aka Cali Di Punjaban started her career at the age of 13 years in modelling. After that motivation and dedication helped her to touch the heights. Today with a motive to educate the girls of our society she is continuously working hard to give them their rights.

With strong determination and trust in herself, she believes that 2022 will bring something great to her career as she is coming up with her music album “Cali Di Punjaban” which will have 5Ep. And she also believes that her strong fan base in California & India will not let her go down. Initially, her work was not recognized but the moment when she starts getting the titles in varied beauty pageants then she had never looked back. That was the actual turning point in her life.

The most remarkable achievements of Natasha were winning titles of Miss Kalamazoo Country in the state of Michigan and the title of Ms. Bay Area in California, the USA. Apart from this she has given many stage performances and has also judged the Super Mom Beauty Contest 2018 held in California.”

With a dream to work with renowned names in the industry, she is working hard on her skills and is happy to have such a good fan following that supports her. Not only this, but she has been working with many Celebrities like Karan Aujla, Roshan Prince, Deep Jandu, Veet Baljeet, Lucky Tharia, Teji Bajwa, Kamal Khan and the list goes on.

Natasha Kaur says, “I always wanted to do something for the females of our society and I want to be a role model for many who thinks that girls can’t do anything. I want to change this mindset with my work. I have not only won the titles but have made my place in my supporter’s heart.”

She further added, when you have the dedication to do something then you never stop. I am currently working for 2 upcoming web series “Landar” & “Angreji Wali Madam”, also one upcoming Punjabi Movie “Tenu Ghodi Kine Chadaya”.

Her followers are increasing rapidly and her cuteness and quick reply to her fans are what makes her stand apart with a great number of followers.