Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak has hit Disney Plus Hotstar, The Power Star’s Power-storm has hit Disney Plus Hotstar and is going strong. Pawan Kalyan’s massive stardom has once again been established with the Tollywood film winning so many hearts. The sensational story and heavy dialogues have already become a household favourite.

In the battle between pride and self respect, two flawed men get embroiled, exuding their masculinity throughout. The film’s story bears witness to the age old saying – “If a man’s ego is hurt, it becomes his vital weapon.”

Bheemla Nayak, Disney Plus Hotstar truly knocked it out of the park.

Disney Plus Hotstar has successfully created a joyous mood in the minds of Telugu viewers, especially the star’s followers, with the film’s World Television Premiere.

Rana Daggubati’s debut with Power Star Pawan Kalyan is another highlight of Trivikram’s “Beemla Nayak”. Starring Nithya Menon and Samyukta Menon as the female leads, the film transports the audience into a universe of its own, ruled by the power star himself.

The film’s dialogue-heavy structure has succeeded in bringing out the charisma of the Power Star. The soundtrack and background score of the film add to the atmosphere that Pawan Kalyan exudes, turning it into a fantastic experience.

