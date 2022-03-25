Punjab Ex-MLAs will get pension only for one term: Bhagwant Mann CM said money saved from it will be spent on the welfare of people

Punjab Ex-MLAs will get pension only for one term Bhagwant Mann, on Friday he said former MLAs will now get pension for only one term, doing away with the practice of drawing the benefit for each term served by them.

For one term, an MLA receives a pension of roughly Rs.75,000 per month. Following that, each successive period receives an additional 66 percent of the pension sum. Currently, more than 250 former MLAs are receiving pensions. “Ex-MLAs in Punjab will now earn pension for one term only, regardless if they had won twice, five times, or ten times,” Mann said in a video message, adding that numerous MPs are also getting pension for remaining MLAs previously.

The CM said money saved from it will be spent on the welfare of people. “Our political leaders, including MLAs, seek votes from you with folded hands by saying that give us a chance to serve you,” Mann said addressing people. “But you will be surprised to know that several MLAs who won thrice, four times or five times and then after losing the elections or after not getting tickets for contesting the polls, get lakhs of rupees in pension per month,” Mann said.

“Somebody gets Rs.3.50 lakh and somebody gets Rs.4.50 lakh and somebody gets Rs.5.25 lakh as pension. It puts a financial burden of crores of rupees on the exchequer,” Mann said. A reduction will also be made in their family pensions as well, Mann stated. Mann said he has given necessary directions to officials in this regard. The CM later in a tweet said, “Today, we have taken another big decision.

The pension formula for Punjab’s MLAs will be changed. MLAs will now be eligible for only one pension.

Thousands of crores of rupees which were being spent on MLA pensions will now be used to benefit the people of Punjab.” A few days ago, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, who is 11-time legislator, had said he will not accept pension as an Ex-MLA.

“I welcome the decision of one pension to ex-MLAs taken by Bhagwant Mann particularly in view of the colossal debt of Rs.3 Lac Cr on which we’re paying an annual interest of Rs.30 K. One pension is justified as lots of MLAs have virtually contributed their lifetime in politics,” said Khaira in a tweet.

Congress MLA and former minister Pargat Singh too hailed the move.

