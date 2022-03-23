Pushkar Dhami As Uttarakhand Chief Minister, PM Attends Oath Dhami on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, this is his second term as the CM

Pushkar Dhami As Uttarakhand Chief Minister, PM Attends Oath, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for the second consecutive term. Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh administered him the oath of office and secrecy at the Parade Ground in Dehradun.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states attended the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP government.

Pushkar Dhami was elected as the legislature party leader on Monday, paving the way for his taking over the reins of the state for a second time. Dhami assumed the CM’s office on July 4 last year, succeeding Tirath Singh Rawat.

The BJP contested the Assembly elections under Dhami’s leadership and secured a comfortable majority in the 70-member House, winning 47 seats. Pushkar Dhami, however, lost from Khatima, the seat which he won in the 2012 and 2017 polls. Dhami needs to be elected to the state Assembly within six months to continue as Chief Minister. The BJP had won 47 of the 70 Assembly seats in the elections, the results of which were declared on March 10.

Several names, including that of former union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni, MLA Dhan Singh Rawat and Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj had been doing the rounds as possible choices for Chief Minister.

The BJP’s dilemma was caused by Dhami’s loss in Khatima, a seat he had been winning since the 2012 Assembly polls. Dhami had lost to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Khatima by a margin of 6,579 votes.

