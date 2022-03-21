Pushkar Singh Dhami next Uttarakhand CM Dhami will have to get elected to the state Assembly in the next six months

Pushkar Singh Dhami next Uttarakhand CM, BJP on Monday opted for Pushkar Singh Dhami as the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand despite him losing his own seat in the recent Assembly elections in which the party registered a massive victory winning 47 of the 70 constituencies.

Following a BJP legislature party meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was selected as an observer by the party to oversee the process with union minister Meenakshi Lekhi, announced the decision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were “completely in accord” that Dhami should be given another chance to ensure governance continuity. While the fact that Dhami lost Khatima to the Congress’ Bhuwan Chandra Kapri, the BJP was able to recapture the hill state, “busting the myth,” they contended, pointing out how he “choosed to contest from Khatima despite knowing that some internal forces were working against him.”

Pushkar Singh Dhami BJP won 47 out of the 70 seats. Congress won 19 seats while BSP and Independents bagged two seats each.

Bucking the usual trend in the state, BJP became the first ruling party to be voted back to power in Uttarakhand.

On Sunday, a meeting was held at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make a judgment on the case. The meeting was attended by BJP national president JP Nadda and key state leaders, including Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is now the caretaker CM, former CM Trivendra Singh, Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank, and Satpal Maharaj.

“He did not want to give a wrong message to voters before the elections and justified the central leadership’s confidence in him, helping the BJP win Uttarakhand again,” they said, adding that “Dhami was assured of continuing in his post by the PM on the same day he lost Khatima on March 10”.Speaking to the media Rajnath Singh later said Dhami “left a good impression on people for the six months he was in power”

