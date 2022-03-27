R & B singer Keith Martin dead at 55, found dead in The Philippines, Martin, an American artist best known for his ballad “Because of You,” was discovered lifeless in his Quezon City condominium Friday, according to The Philippine Star.

According to the article, building workers discovered Martin’s death after being alerted by his neighbours to a terrible odour emerging from the home. According to the Star, officials estimated he could have been dead for a week,

R & B singer Keith Martin known for his romantic love songs, first achieved major success with his 1995 tune

“Never Find Someone Like You,” which charted on Billboard and was featured in the hit movie “Bad Boys.”

Martin came to Manila in 2004 to work for EMI Philippines as an in-house producer, developing Asian talents. His death was the subject of an investigation.

