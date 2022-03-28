Radhe Shyam Box Office Collection Day 14
156.8 Crore gross worldwide or 85.64 Crores distributor share or 104.5 Crore nett all India
Radhe Shyam Box Office Collection Day 14: 0.4 Crore gross worldwide all languages.
Hindi: 0.1 Crore nett
Radhe Shyam Total till date Box Office Collection
Hindi: 21.65 Crore nett
Radhe Shyam Box Office Collection Daywise
Day 13:
0.5 Crore gross worldwide all languages
Hindi: 0.1 Crore nett
Day 12:
0.7 Crore gross worldwide all languages
Hindi: 0.15 Crore nett
Day 11:
1 Crore gross worldwide all languages
Hindi: 0.25 Crore nett
Day 10:
4 Crore gross worldwide all languages
Hindi: 1 Crore nett
Day 9:
3 Crore gross worldwide all languages
Hindi: 0.9 Crore nett
Day 8:
2 Crore gross worldwide all languages
Hindi: 0.6 Crore nett
Day 7:
2.7 Crore gross worldwide all languages
Hindi: 0.9 Crore nett
Day 6:
3.5 Crore gross worldwide all languages
Hindi: 1 Crore nett
Day 5:
5 Crore gross worldwide all languages
Hindi: 1.15 Crore nett
Day 4:
7.5 Crore gross worldwide all languages
Hindi: 1.5 Crore nett
Day 3:
28.8 Crore gross worldwide all languages
Hindi: 5 Crore nett
Day 2:
29.7 Crore gross worldwide all languages
Hindi: 4.5 Crore nett
Day 1:
68 Crore gross worldwide all languages or 38.87 Crore distributor share
which is higher than the opening day of Pushpa and will make it 5th highest opening day of all time for a Telugu movie but below Saaho
Hindi 4.5 Crore nett
Telugu : 30 Crore nett
Radhe Shyam Box Office Collection Day 1 Breakup
Andhra / Telangana: 37 Crore gross or 25.49 Crore distributor share or 30 Crore nett
Tamil Nadu: 0.5 Crore gross or 0.3 Crore distributor share or 0.4 Crore nett