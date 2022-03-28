Radhe Shyam Box Office Collection Day 14 156.8 Crore gross worldwide or 85.64 Crores distributor share or 104.5 Crore nett all India

Radhe Shyam Box Office Collection Day 14: 0.4 Crore gross worldwide all languages.

Hindi: 0.1 Crore nett

Radhe Shyam Total till date Box Office Collection

Hindi: 21.65 Crore nett

Radhe Shyam Box Office Collection Daywise

Day 13:

0.5 Crore gross worldwide all languages

Hindi: 0.1 Crore nett

Day 12:

0.7 Crore gross worldwide all languages

Hindi: 0.15 Crore nett

Day 11:

1 Crore gross worldwide all languages

Hindi: 0.25 Crore nett

Day 10:

4 Crore gross worldwide all languages

Hindi: 1 Crore nett

Day 9:

3 Crore gross worldwide all languages

Hindi: 0.9 Crore nett

Day 8:

2 Crore gross worldwide all languages

Hindi: 0.6 Crore nett

Day 7:

2.7 Crore gross worldwide all languages

Hindi: 0.9 Crore nett

Day 6:

3.5 Crore gross worldwide all languages

Hindi: 1 Crore nett

Day 5:

5 Crore gross worldwide all languages

Hindi: 1.15 Crore nett

Day 4:

7.5 Crore gross worldwide all languages

Hindi: 1.5 Crore nett

Day 3:

28.8 Crore gross worldwide all languages

Hindi: 5 Crore nett

Day 2:

29.7 Crore gross worldwide all languages

Hindi: 4.5 Crore nett

Day 1:

68 Crore gross worldwide all languages or 38.87 Crore distributor share

which is higher than the opening day of Pushpa and will make it 5th highest opening day of all time for a Telugu movie but below Saaho

Hindi 4.5 Crore nett

Telugu : 30 Crore nett

Radhe Shyam Box Office Collection Day 1 Breakup

Andhra / Telangana: 37 Crore gross or 25.49 Crore distributor share or 30 Crore nett

Tamil Nadu: 0.5 Crore gross or 0.3 Crore distributor share or 0.4 Crore nett