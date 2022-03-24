RRR Advance Booking Crossed 30 Crore Mark! SS Rajamouli’s RRR is set to take a thunderous start at the box office tomorrow

RRR Advance Booking: India’s most expensive film has been in talks for years, and finally, we will get to witness the grandeur on the big screen.

The latest about the film is its advance booking, and below is the update you need to know.

Rajamouli is coming with his film after a gap of 5 years and as the film is said to be his biggest work to date, moviegoers are eager to witness it.

RRR Advance Booking: box office

There are lots of hopes pinned on this film as the recent pan-Indian film, Radhe Shyam failed in creating a box office storm.

As per the trade reports, RRR has done a terrific job in its advance bookings for day 1. It is learned that the figure of 30 crores has been crossed through advance ticket sales, with, of course, the Telugu version dominating one-sidedly.

The Hindi version is not up to the mark till now and one expects the response to be better in current bookings.