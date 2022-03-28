RRR Box Office Collection on Day 3
RRR Box office Collection Day 3 Sunday has seen collections going up in Hindi to make it the second-highest weekend post-pandemic after Sooryavanshi and the highest opening weekend in Hindi in 2022.
RRR Box office Collection Day 3: RRR worldwide collections for the first weekend are the second-highest of all time after Baahubali 2.
RRR is now 12th on highest-grossing Indian movies of all time at the box office and 3rd on highest-grossing Telugu movies worldwide beating all other movies except Baahubali all in just 3 days
RRR Box Office Collection Day 3
30-31 Crore nett Hindi estimate
130 Crore gross worldwide all languages estimate
Baahubali 2’s 3rd -day collections were 154 Crore gross and 46.5 Crores nett in Hindi
RRR Total till date Box Office Collection
73.82 -74.82 Crore nett Hindi Producer Figure
43 Crore nett Hindi Trade Figure
486 + Crore gross All Languages worldwide and a distributor share of 276.12 Crore
372 Crores gross all India or 291.67 Crore nett
Baahubali 2 had collected 510 Crore gross worldwide or 301.4 Crore nett all India after 3 days
RRR All Languages Box Office Collection
AP / Telangana + Rest Of India Telugu Version: 200 Crore gross
Tamil Nadu: 33 Crore gross
Karnataka: 34 Crore gross
Kerala: 11 Crore gross
Hindi: 74-75 Crore nett or 88 Crore gross
All India: 366 Crore gross
Overseas: 120 Crores gross
Worldwide: 486 Crore gross