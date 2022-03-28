RRR Box Office Collection on Day 3 RRR Box office Collection Day 3 Sunday has seen collections going up in Hindi to make it the second-highest weekend post-pandemic after Sooryavanshi and the highest opening weekend in Hindi in 2022.

RRR Box office Collection Day 3: RRR worldwide collections for the first weekend are the second-highest of all time after Baahubali 2.

RRR is now 12th on highest-grossing Indian movies of all time at the box office and 3rd on highest-grossing Telugu movies worldwide beating all other movies except Baahubali all in just 3 days

RRR Box Office Collection Day 3

30-31 Crore nett Hindi estimate

130 Crore gross worldwide all languages estimate

Baahubali 2’s 3rd -day collections were 154 Crore gross and 46.5 Crores nett in Hindi

RRR Total till date Box Office Collection

73.82 -74.82 Crore nett Hindi Producer Figure

43 Crore nett Hindi Trade Figure

486 + Crore gross All Languages worldwide and a distributor share of 276.12 Crore

372 Crores gross all India or 291.67 Crore nett

Baahubali 2 had collected 510 Crore gross worldwide or 301.4 Crore nett all India after 3 days

AP / Telangana + Rest Of India Telugu Version: 200 Crore gross

Tamil Nadu: 33 Crore gross

Karnataka: 34 Crore gross

Kerala: 11 Crore gross

Hindi: 74-75 Crore nett or 88 Crore gross

All India: 366 Crore gross

Overseas: 120 Crores gross

Worldwide: 486 Crore gross