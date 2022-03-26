RRR Crossed 22 Crore at Box Office (US) RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in lead roles is finally in the hands of the audience.

RRR Crossed 22 Crore: After a massive pre-release buzz and favourable advance bookings, the SS Rajamouli directorial is relying on the word of mouth. With that being in its kitty too, the film seems to have taken off to a wonderful start.

Not just in India but also at the US box office. Scroll below for some exciting details. Fans would by now already know that the period drama is being termed as a masterpiece.

A week ago, when the advance bookings were initiated, the audience witnessed a storm in the South.

RRR Crossed 22 Crore: US box office

Tickets are currently being sold for Rs 2100 and people are paying that huge sum to witness Ram Charan and the team.

Amidst it all, there’s so exciting news from the US box office. The movie has already hit the $3 million mark with its premiere numbers.

When converted to INR, that is about 22 crores, which is a massive number given the restricted audience in the country and that too, amid the pandemic scenario