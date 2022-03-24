RRR Hindi version is aiming for a double-digit opening Now RRR is the newest to arrive in heaters and while the Telugu version is set to run riot, even the Hindi version is aiming for a double-digit opening.

RRR Hindi version: The good run at theatres that started with Gangubai Kathiawadi a month back is set to continue with RRR this week.

While the Alia Bhatt starrer emerged as a 100 Crore Club success, it was followed by The Kashmir Files which is set to go past 275 crores comfortably.

Now RRR is the newest to arrive in heaters and while the Telugu version is set to run riot, even the Hindi version is aiming for a double-digit opening.

RRR Hindi version:expectations

Yes, the kind of expectations that one has from the SS Rajamouli biggie means that there are all kinds of numbers being thrown around.

Some say 15 crores, others even go to the extent of calling this as a 20 crores starter. However, the ground reality is that this is not Baahubali: The Conclusion where Hindi audiences are desperately waiting to find out that ‘Katappa Ne Baahubali Ko Kyon Maara’.

It is more like Baahubali: The Beginning for them with the added brand value of the director thrown in. So, even in the best-case scenario, if that film took a start of 5.15 crores then RRR (Hindi) can do double of that on the opening day.