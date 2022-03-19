Samsung Galaxy A53 5G around Rs 35K arrives in India next week Galaxy A53 5G is likely to be priced around Rs 35,000 with some exciting offers.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Samsung India is set to announce Galaxy A53 5G, its first 2022 Galaxy A smartphone, on March 21. Galaxy A53 5G is likely to be priced around Rs 35,000 with some exciting offers.

Samsung Electronics on March 16 announced mid-range Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G smartphones with 5G connectivity globally.

April 1

The Galaxy A53 5G will be available in select markets beginning April 1 and the Galaxy A33 5G will be available from April 22.

Galaxy A53 5G’s quad-camera system features a 64MP OIS Camera with VDIS technology. Meanwhile, a high-resolution 32MP front camera delivers great selfies and clear video call experiences.

The device’s 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display also offers a 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive experience while Galaxy A33 5G features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is equipped with up to two-day battery life and 25W Super Fast Charging.

Gorilla Glass 5 and IP67 water

Galaxy A53 5G features the tough Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and IP67 water and dust resistance, providing enhanced durability and peace of mind.

Building on the sustainability efforts, the Galaxy A series removes the charger plug and reduces the size of the packaging.

For the first time, Galaxy A series will be powered by 5nm processor, with Galaxy A53 likely to get Samsung’s brand new Exynos Octa-core 1280 SoC.

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy A53 5G will strengthen Samsung’s mid-segment play in the country, according to analysts.

The launch of Galaxy A53 5G comes on the back of huge success for Samsung’s premium Galaxy S22 series, which received over 140,000 pre-bookings in three weeks in the country.