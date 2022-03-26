SSC GD constable 2021 result declared on ssc.nic.in Candidates who appeared in the exam can check shortlisted names for the next round on SSC’s official website – ssc.nic.in.

SSC GD constable 2021: The Staff Selection Commission on Friday declared the results for the written exam of Constable in Central Armed Police Forces, National Investigation Agency, Special Security Forceand Rifleman in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021.

SSC conducted exams for the post of GD from November 16 to December 15, 2021. The commission has provisionally shortlisted a total of 2,85,201 candidates to appear in the next stage.

Apart from the result, SSC has also released the category-wise cut-off details.

Candidates who are shortlisted after the computer-based exam will now appear for PET/PST. Call letters to candidates shortlisted for PET/ PST to be conducted by the CAPFs will be issued by the commission in due course of time.

Question Paper

Commission also informed that the Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) in a standard format will be made available on the SSC’s website from March 28 to April 26. Marks of the qualified, as well as non-qualified candidates, will also be released by SSC on March 31 which will remain available for download till April 30.