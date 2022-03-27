Suhana Khan is impressed with Shah Rukh Khan’s physical transformation Shah Rukh Khan shared his first look from Pathaan

Suhana Khan is impressed with Shah Rukh Khan’s physical transformation, Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, is blown away by her father’s physical metamorphosis for his much-anticipated action movie ‘Pathaan.’ “Uhhh my dad is 56, we are not allowed excuses pathaan,” Suhana triumphantly captioned a shot of SRK’s chiselled body from his upcoming film. The celebrity child also appears to be implying her father’s commitment to his career.

Suhana Khan aspires to be an actress in the same way as he did.

According to various reports, she and Janhvi Kapoor’s younger sister Khushi Kapoor are set to make their acting debuts in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix adaptation of Archie’s comics. However, there has yet to be a formal announcement.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan also seems to be gushing over the actor’s hottest best from Pathaan. Sharing SRK’s photo, Gauri wrote, “Loving the Pathaan vibe”

Following a series of photo leaks from the sets of ‘Pathan,’ King Khan surprised his followers by posting the first photo of his incredible physical makeover. “Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge,” he captioned it. “Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga,” he teased, alluding to his SRK Plus cooperation with Disney+ Hotstar.

We can see Shah Rukh rocking the eight-pack abs. The actor is wearing black aviator glasses and is looking away. He is also holding two ropes in his hands.

