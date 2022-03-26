The Kashmir Files Beats Bajrangi Bhaijaan & Sanju at Box Office Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty, is in its thirds week at the box office.

The Kashmir Files Beats: Released on March 11, the film has been pretty unstoppable at the box and within two weeks made it into the coveted Rs 200 crore club. And now, by collecting Rs 4.50 crore on Day 15 aka its 3rd Friday, the film has achieved another feat.

Given the latest numbers coming in of Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files – Rs. 4.50 crore on its third Friday, the film has managed to become the seventh all-time highest third Friday grosser.

The Kashmir Files Beats:Bajrangi Bhaijaan

You read that right. The Anupam Kher starrer has surpassed the business of films like Ranbir Kapoor’s biopic flick Sanju (Rs. 4.42 crore), Vicky Kaushal’s action Uri – The Surgical Strike (Rs. 4.40 crore) and Salman Khan’s 2015 drama Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 4.11 crore).