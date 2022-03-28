The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection on Day 17
The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection Day 17: The Kashmir Files box office collection has reached 15th on the 100 Crore club.
8.75 Crore Producer Figure
8.75 Crore Trade Figure
The Kashmir Files Total till date Box Office Collection
228.18 Crore Producer Figure
223.75 Crore Trade Figure
The Kashmir Files Overseas Box Office Collection
$ 3.67 Million or Rs 27.99 Crores gross . The Movie is banned in UAE so middle east the biggest overseas market collections didn’t happen.
The Kashmir Files Worldwide Box Office Collection
300 Crores gross
The Kashmir Files Daywise Box Office Collection