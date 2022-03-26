The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection on Day 14

The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection: In its second week, the film has scored a huge century and brought in collections that are bigger than the first week. This has never ever happened before so the kind of numbers that have come in are truly phenomenal.

In fact the kind of trending that the film had shown in the second weekend had given indications of an even bigger second week.

The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection:7-8 crores

However, there was a settling down phase that eventually came during the weekdays and that restricted the overall total by 7-8 crores.

On Thursday, The Kashmir Files collected 7.20 crores more, which is just amazing as you don’t really get to see such kind of numbers on Day 14 even for the biggest of blockbusters.

This has happened though for this Vivek Agnihotri directed film which now stands at 207.33 crores.