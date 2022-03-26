The Kashmir Files Is Now Most Profitable Hindi Film Ever The Kashmir Files has made earnings of 200.13 crores

The Kashmir Files has done unthinkable in its box office run! Said to be one of the most successful Bollywood films ever, TKF has done a job of dethroning Uri – The Surgical Strike from the throne of the most profitable Hindi film. Below is all you need to know.

As our title reads, as per our database since 2013, TKF has achieved the top spot in the list of profitable films. It also includes Hindi dubbed versions of South movies.

profit of 180.13 crores

The feat has been achieved in just 13 days’ theatrical run. At the time when Uri had ended its terrific run, no one in dreams would have imagined that the record will be broken within 3 years.

As per the update of day 13, The Kashmir Files has made earnings of 200.13 crores. With the cost of 20 crores, the film has made a profit of 180.13 crores.

It translates to an earth-shattering number of 900.65% ROI. It has taken down Uri – The Surgical Strike from the throne, which had made 876.24% ROI.